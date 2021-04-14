Swift and Jagger COVID Music for Your Updates (no, not together) : Long Covid; Mental Illness; Dry Ice; Trump Pissed at J&J; Oh, Students; And,Texas: “Herd!”, Science: “Not.”

Dave Grohl and Mick Jagger Covid song

For Grohl and Jagger,COVID presented this chance to work together remotely. As the interviewer points out, the verses are dark and funny, “Shooting the vaccine. Bill Gates is in my bloodstream…” while the chorus promises the Roaring 20s. And, it’s weirdly catchy.

Verses about anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theories, children scarred, and how terrible Zoom is, and then a chorus about how much fun we’ll have when, like the roaring 20s, every is “easy sleazy” again. Good commentary that feels about right to me. (Grohl seems to have conveniently forgotten how he advocated from stage as an AIDS denier last time around. I guess it’s a step in the direction of making up for that. I fear the reality is that he is actually oblivious. )

“Easy, easy Everything’s going to get really freaky. It’s alright. On the night Its’ going to be a garden of earthly delights. yeah it’s easy, easy Everything smooth and greasy. it’s easy, easy. It’ll only be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget.” Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl, Chorus, ‘Easy Sleazy’

I’m among the people who can’t imagine anyone wouldn’t want “moves like Jagger,” which doesn’t mean his talent, longevity, energy are freakish. Doing this pandemic song in this “punk” style means it’s forgiving musically, but weirdly makes it really accessible. By extension this also menas that this I-am-expressing-my-angry-feelings-in-a-acceptable-masculine-or-alienated “punk” style officially and as “dead” as well disco. And honestly do we care if they’re turning in their graves? Blondie did a Christmas song not too long ago and made Little Drummer Boy sound a lot like this, trying to displace Mariah. Mick uses it well to call out the crazies.

Read the Rolling Stone interview about the Jagger Covid song. it’s pretty great. Clear eyed, and unafraid of calling out the truth than many here. Thanks for all of it.

