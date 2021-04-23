Lourdes Leon, Timothee Chalamet was ‘first boyfriend’ –VF

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has revealed Timothee Chalamet was her “first boyfriend”.

The 24-year-old model – who also calls herself Lola – went to the same school as the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, in New York, and has confirmed the pair became romantically involved during their time there.

The catwalk beauty – who is now in a relationship with Jonathan Puglia – told Vanity Fair in a rare interview of their romance: “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend.”

The 25-year-old actor previously dodged a question about dating Lourdes while chatting to Andy Cohen in 2017 about partying with The 62-year-old Queen of Pop and her eldest child.

He said: “That was actually a really fun night.

“Well I don’t know if you remember but Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together. I don’t know I usually don’t talk about this stuff, but that was a good night.”

When Cohen asked how long he and Lourdes had been dating, he replied: “Next question, I’m outta here.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lourdes revealed Ansel Elgort, who went to the school as well, was a “terrible DJ”.

Lourdes, whose father is 54-year-old Cuban-American actor Carlos Leon, also revealed that she is keen to visit her father’s home country more.

On visiting back in 2016, she told the publication: “I look like my grandmother and my family members were all freaking out, grabbing my face.

“That diaspora engine yanks you back.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Lourdes also spoke about male attention on Instagram and what her response would be to men who ask her if she is on the social media app.

She said she would tell them: “You need to gather yourself and think about the way in which you want to get to know people because that’s just not how you do it.”

Lourdes recently hit back at a man who commented on one of her pictures: “Does you mom know u don’t wash ur a**”, to which she replied: “Your mother sucks wild d***.”