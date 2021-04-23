Sam Smith’s Tattoo Seems Testament to ‘process of feeling seen and heard’ in Telling Public ‘always been non binary’

Sam Smith has referred to their gender identity with their new tattoo.

The ‘How Do You Sleep?’ hitmaker – who announced two years ago that they were non-binary and wanted to use the they / them pronouns – appeared to reference their identity with their new inking.

The tattoo, shared online by The London Social Tattoo Shop, shows a short-haired person in just their underwear looking into the mirror wearing high heels.

They captioned it: “ICON @samsmith Thanks for getting tattooed (sic)”

Sam had previously admitted they have “always been non-binary”.

They said: “I always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind … I’m not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum …

“Yes, I have always been non-binary, I have always felt the way I’ve felt, and just hearing other non-binary stories made me suddenly feel seen. This is a way that I can live, where if I tell people this is how I feel and this is how I like to be treated, life is easier.”

And the 28-year-old singer is glad they have changed their pronouns as it has allowed them to feel “completely like themselves” and “enjoy” their life.

They added: “I’ve always felt the way I’ve felt. It wasn’t a new feeling, it was just the discovery of a language and a community of people that felt the same way. It’s been lovely. It’s been a process of feeling heard and seen — that there is a space that I can live in and enjoy my life in and feel completely like myself, and be treated as such. I think that’s the difference with the pronouns.”