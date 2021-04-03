Diablo Cody Completes Madonna Script, Has “Moved On to Her Next Project”

Diablo Cody has finished the script for Madonna’s self-directed biopic. The ‘Juno’ screenwriter spent much of 2020 working on the script with Madonna, 62, and the pair have now sent a final draft to Universal, the studio which is developing the movie. A source told EW that Cody, 42, has “completed her work and moved on to her next project”. Madonna announced the project last year, saying in a statement: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always b…