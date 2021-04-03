Towleroad Gay News

Diablo Cody Completes Madonna Script, Has “Moved On to Her Next Project”

Diablo Cody has finished the script for Madonna’s self-directed biopic. The ‘Juno’ screenwriter spent much of 2020 working on the script with Madonna, 62, and the pair have now sent a final draft to Universal, the studio which is developing the movie. A source told EW that Cody, 42, has “completed her work and moved on to her next project”. Madonna announced the project last year, saying in a statement: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always b…

“Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me.”

Madonna

