Sen. Mitch McConnell Speaks Up. Wants Fellow Republican Men Vaccinated

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) urged fellow Republican men to get vaccinated on Monday, when he spoke at a Kentucky event. “As a Republican man, as soon as it was my turn, I took the vaccine,” he said. “I would encourage all Republican men to do that… take the vaccination.” McConnell himself received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 18. In his speech, McConnell discussed the efficacy of the available COVID-19 vaccines. “Two of ‘em are 90 percent effective,” he said. “One of ‘em is 70 percent effective, and I didn’t realize until this pandemic began tha…

