Robin Wright Says She and Spacey Could ‘improvise and laugh our asses off, but I Didn’t Know The Man’; Scandal won’t Hurt ‘Cards’ Legacy

Robin Wright doesn’t think Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct scandal has “hurt” the “legacy” of ‘House of Cards’.

The 55-year-old actress’ co-star was dropped from his lead role of President Francis Underwood in 2017 following historical allegations against him and the show’s subsequent sixth season was its last, but despite the circumstances, Robin believes the Netflix political drama will still attract fans.

Asked if she worries the show is now tainted, she said: “I’ve never even thought about that.

“I don’t think it hurts the legacy of the show. I’m sure there’s a huge collective that will go, ‘Oh, the show was destroyed’, but plenty of people will become, and still are, fans.”

And despite working closely with Kevin as his on-screen wife, Claire, for so long, she insisted she “didn’t know” him beyond their professional relationship.

She told the Evening Standard newspaper: “We worked really well together. As actors.

“We could improvise and laugh our asses off but I didn’t know the man. We had a working relationship.”

Robin can next be seen in ‘Land’, which she also directed, and she’s also taking the helm behind the camera of the fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’, before going on to appear in thriller ‘Where All Light Tends To Go’ alongside her son Hopper.

But the ‘Forrest Gump’ star – who is married to Clement Giraudet and has Dylan, 30, and 27-year-old Hopper with ex-husband Sean Penn – is ready to take a break and “unplug”.

She said: “I love to work and I want to keep directing and acting, but God, I just want more quiet. It’s been work, work, work, work and I just want to unplug. I need it. It’s been non-stop.”