‘Born This Way’ Turns 10 And Reveals There Is, In Fact, an ‘Other Way;’ And It’s Great! LISTEN. PLUS: Indya is Marcia P; Chastain Plays Tammy Faye: HOT LINKS

“Born this Way’ is the second remix released in advance of the 10th Anniversary Re-release of the whole album.
After Love director Aleem Khan: ‘I walked around Mecca and prayed not to be gay’ – The Guardian
The director’s debut feature draws on his experiences of loss and identity confusion, with a memorable role for Joanna Scanlon as a fictionalised version of his white English Muslim-convert mother
Pride on:
Dolly, Tammy Faye, Glenn Greenwald, Karen, Gaga, Saperstein in a Box
- Dolly Parton Has a Hilarious Reason Why She Sleeps In Her Makeup
- Here’s Your First Look At Jessica Chastain As Tammy Faye Bakker
- How Former Leftist Glenn Greenwald Became A Right-Wing, Fox News Ghoul
- Kelly Osbourne Reveals How She Got Into Drugs at 13 Years Old
- The Baby Name ‘Karen‘ Had a Huge Decline in Popularity in 2020
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Larry Saperstein Comes Out as Bisexual
- Lady Gaga Postpones Chromatica Ball Tour to 2022
Indya Moore Honors Marsha P. Johnson In New Campaign – W Magazine
GT133: Meet the new faces of GAY TIMES on TikTok – Gay Times Magazine
“The eight members were handpicked for their bold individuality, distinctive attitude, unwavering confidence and authentic talent. They are based out of GAY TIMES’ home at 133 Whitechapel High Street in the heart of East London, but will be promoted and known globally.”
Reach us via the contact sheet if you think you have something that belongs part of a similar group here in the US.
“Crazy, Stupid, Love” Actor Lio Tipton Celebrated Pride Month By Coming Out As Queer And Non-Binary – BuzzFeed
“In a heartfelt post, the America’s Next Top Model alum-turned-actor revealed that they are queer and identify as non-binary.” She was recently in ‘Why Women Kill‘ will be in the upcoming ‘Vengeance’
‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Star Ellie Kemper Crowned Queen of White Supremecist Org as a Teen
According to AV Club, Kemper was crowned the Queen of Love and Beauty at white supremacist organization Veiled Prophet Organization’s Fair Saint Louis in 1999.
Josh Thomas on Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Please Like Me – Entertainment Weekly News
Australian creator is telling fresh stories about LGBTQ people. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and Please Like Me. Link to interview, podcast
John Stamos Mocks Congressional Candidate Who Said Cruella ‘s Gay Character ‘Ruined’ His Childhood – Yahoo Entertainment
“If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco…” Stamos replied in a tweet,
17 Of The Best LGBTQ Shows To Stream On Peacock In June – BuzzFeed
- Modern Family (2009–20) Peter “Hopper” Stone / ABC/Courtesty Everett Collection. …
- Girls5eva (2021) Heidi Gutman/Peacock / Getty Images. …
- Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce (2013–17) Fuse. …
- Saved by the Bell (2020–) …
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–) …
- Hollywood Game Night (2013–) …
- Limetown (2019) …
Lance Bass and Hubby Expecting Twins, Announce News with Mock Horror Movie Trailer
Original in the field of reveals…
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Wraps Filming, But Chris Hemsworth Remains Unwrapped
Jazz Jennings, Ricky Martin Make Pride Month Magazine Covers
The Vivienne and Lawrence Cheney Take on Army of the Dead
Laverne Cox Nearly Quit Hollywood Before ‘Orange Is The New Black’
According to Celebitchy, the trans star of ‘OITNB’ and ‘Promising Young Woman’ recounted how the Netflix series completely changed her career trajectory. “I have a career now that I always dreamed about because of that show.”
Praising it as “The Devil Wears Prada on steroids,” Moira MacDonald of the Seattle Times said “Cruella is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.”
Games Bundle 2021
“What is the Queer Games Bundle? A bundle of over 200 games, software, and zines from over 190 queer artists across itch.io.
Cost? $60, the price of an AAA game (for those who cannot afford this version, there is a Pay What You Can $10-$20+ sliding scale bundle as well, although if possible, we encourage you to purchase the $60 version to support over 190 developers featured!)”
Lesbian Bars in U.S. Are Disappearing — One Film Hopes to Share Their History – NBC New York
“The Lesbian Bar Project” documentary. “There were once some 200 lesbian bars across the U.S., but their number has significantly shrunk over the past decade. In New York City, you can count them with one hand.”
Free at https://lesbianbarproject.com
Oh, Dewey, Where Would You Put Me? – The New York Times
A nerd-queer installment of the ‘Modern Love’ column: “As a librarian who has dated both men and women, I couldn’t help but think of how my various loves would be categorized by the Dewey Decimal Classification. Stefan, for example, was an architect (720.23), as well as a Californian (979.4) with eyes like the ocean (551). Our love felt like a fairy tale (398.2); I knew I was marrying this guy.”
‘Family Karma’: Dillion Patel Says He Never Called Vishal Parvani ‘Gay,’ Says ‘His Response of Violence Is Absolutely Disgusting’ – Bravo Show
Jay’s Gay Agenda is a celebratory and joyful queer coming-of-age story – Culturess
Shortly after coming out and being known as The Only One in his small, rural Washington town, Jay’s family moves to Seattle, giving him the chance to live out his gayest dreams possible in a big city with a thriving queer community.
Valentina Petrillo: ‘Better to be a slow happy woman than a fast unhappy man’ – BBC News
Valentina Petrillo could this year become the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Paralympics.
And more links for your Entertainment
- Adam Lambert on Crafting a ‘Queer for Queer’ Lineup for OUTLOUD: Raising Voices – Billboard
- Which Actors Appear Shirtless the Most in Their Movies? Find Out!
- Widow Von’Du Of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Was Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges
- Imagine If Ben Affleck and J.Lo Made Another Movie Together
- Happy Birthday To Super-Duper Dominic Cooper: Is There A Better Butt In Hollywood?
- Jacob Elordi & Zachary Quinto to Star in Serial Killer Thriller ‘He Went That Way,’ Based on a True Story!
- Michele Morrone, Cheyenne Jackson, Diplo, and more Insta Snaps
- OMG, his butt: Ben Whishaw in ‘Surge’ (2021)
- Ricky Martin ‘Felt Violated’ by Infamous Barbara Walters Interview Two Decades Later
- Celeb Instagram: More Pride Month posts!
Barack & Michelle Obama To Produce ‘We The People’ Animated Series For Netflix