Chasten, Emhoff Take DC. Second Gent Pushes Vaccine on Pride Lap of Gay Bars. Chasten Owns RNC Chair, Leaves Her Own Platform as Receipt.

Buttigieg to RNC Chair: ‘Revisit Your Party’s Platform’

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, didn’t suffer a message from RNC chairwoman Rona McDaniel celebrating Pride month and the GOP’s support for “measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.”

Buttigieg responded to McDaniel by calling out the problems in her statement directly in a tweet Thursday. “Those with ‘deeply held religious beliefs’ are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street. I’ve met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ,” wrote Buttigieg. “Re-visit your party’s platform before you open your mouth about #Pride.”

Those with "deeply held religious beliefs" are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street. I've met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party's platform before you open your mouth about #pride. https://t.co/z36BuFrQsO — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 3, 2021

McDaniel also touted that LGBTQ support for the GOP doubled over the last four years in her statement, but clearly omitted the numerous anti-LGBTQ policies pushed by the party she leads under the Trump administration as well as the more than 30 state legislatures that are currently pushing to restrict and rescind trans rights across the country.

Buttigieg’s comments have drawn plenty of support online from LGBTQ people and allies.

Second Gentleman Pops in DC LGBTQ Bars to Support Pride Vax Pop-up

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff took time Thursday night to stop in at Pitchers and A League of Her Own, two staples of Washington, D.C.’s LGBTQ bar scene. Giant pharmacy held a Pride-themed vaccination pop-up at the bars, offering free Covid-19 vaccines to the communities.

This afternoon @SecondGentleman visited @PitchersDC – a gay sports bar hosting a vaccination event in partnership with @MayorBowser ahead of the city’s Pride celebrations pic.twitter.com/ldTAMrLlHY — Courtney Doll (@CourtneyLDoll) June 3, 2021

Emhoff gladly posed for pictures with those in attendance and secured a birthday cake for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, at local gay-owned bakery The CakeRoom.

We had a VERY special visitor at The CakeRoom Bakery in #AdamsMorgan today! Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff picked up a delicious birthday cake for @VP Kamala Harris and took a tour of the bakery! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fLJUZKfhAf — Adams Morgan BID (@AdMoBID) June 4, 2021

Previously on Towleroad