4 Unique Miami Neighborhoods That Have What You Want… and Something to Surprise Every Time You Go Back

Have you seen every side of Miami Neighborhoods? Photo courtesy of the GMCVB.

When you picture yourself in Miami, a few images likely come to mind: Dancing the night away among hot, sweaty bodies; enjoying the eye candy on a beautiful beach; mingling with the fashionable Art Basel crowd; or savoring Cuban flavors on your plate and on the dance floor. And that’s still just a fraction of the adventures awaiting.

A single trip to Miami can have you cruising the Everglades in an airboat and cruising the guys at a world-famous gay nightclubs, all in the same day. The wealth of experiences available for gay travelers visiting the famously LGBTQ+-friendly city means it can be hard to cram it all in on one trip.

To make sure you get at least a taste of Miami’s many flavors, we’ve put together four totally unique must-visit Miami spots for your next trip. Add one of these areas to your next itinerary for an unforgettable first-time experience or a new flavor to a return trip.

Click to Page 2 for ART in WYNWOOD