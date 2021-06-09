10 Ways to Get Wet and Wild in Miami’s Wonderous Great Outdoors

Pumping iron and catching rays at Lummus Park in Miami. Photo courtesy of the GMCVB

If it’s getting tough to tell where the couch ends and you begin, the perfect cure for too much time on Zoom and too little Vitamin D is a therapeutic getaway to Miami.

Already a world renowned destination for its signature blend of incredible cuisine, legendary events and unparalleled nightlife, the ultimate LGBTQ+ hotspot is more than just a sexy marathon party. (Though, there’s plenty of that to be found.) Let the tropical climate melt the stresses away with your toes buried in the sand and sun on your face.

Greater Miami offers a variety of outdoor experiences, from lounging on the gay beach to riding the waves while windsurfing. Distinct landscapes, picturesque vistas and even Miami’s art-laden streets offer visitors endless opportunity to exhale and explore.

Check out 10 of our favorite ways to appreciate that outdoor Miami magic.