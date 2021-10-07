Sam Smith Sang One Song At A Vegas Wedding. Sam Smith’s Price Was $250,000. Wow. Guess Which Song?

Sam Smith was paid £250,000 to perform at a wedding – and sang just one song.

The 29-year-old star – who identifies as non-binary – was given the staggering sum to sing ‘Stay With Me’ when casino heiress Victoria Fertitta married businessman Daniel Crowe at the Red Rock Resort Casino and Spa in Las Vegas, and they also had their travel and accommodation costs for the trip covered.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Sam’s performance at the wedding was top secret and guests were asked not to share any footage.

“Sam sang ‘Stay With Me’ and it was a beautiful moment. Some people were in tears during the performance.

“Sam was paid a quarter of a million to do the one song but as far as the bride and groom were concerned, it was worth every penny.”

The lavish wedding was believed to have cost a total of £25 million, and Post Malone was also booked to sing for the guests.

The insider added: “No expense was spared at the bash, as Post Malone was also booked to perform – and he sang at the reception.

“It has got to be one of the most expensive weddings of all time.”

Victoria’s father Frank – who is believed to be worth £2 billion – footed the bill for the wedding, three years after he funded his other daughter Kelley’s nuptials, which featured performances from Bruno Mars and Seal.

The ‘How Do You Sleep?’ hitmaker previously revealed they have “always been non-binary”.

They said: “I always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind … I’m not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum …

“Yes, I have always been non-binary, I have always felt the way I’ve felt, and just hearing other non-binary stories made me suddenly feel seen. This is a way that I can live, where if I tell people this is how I feel and this is how I like to be treated, life is easier.”

And Sam is glad they have changed their pronouns as it has allowed them to feel “completely like themselves” and “enjoy” their life.

They added: “I’ve always felt the way I’ve felt. It wasn’t a new feeling, it was just the discovery of a language and a community of people that felt the same way. It’s been lovely. It’s been a process of feeling heard and seen — that there is a space that I can live in and enjoy my life in and feel completely like myself, and be treated as such. I think that’s the difference with the pronouns.”