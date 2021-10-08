TikTok Radicalizes Users With Algorithm. In Just 2 Hours A Basic Transphobe Can Be Served Nazi, Right-Wing Extremist Videos: SCARY STUDY

TikTok Study finds right wing radicalization in as few as 2 hours

TikTok radicalizes with it’s FYP (For You Page) … leading users down far-right rabbit holes. Transphobia seen as gateway to radicalization.

“TikTok’s “For You” page (FYP) recommendation algorithm appears to be leading users down far-right rabbit holes. By analyzing and coding over 400 recommended videos after interacting solely with transphobic content, Media Matters traced how TikTok’s recommendation algorithm quickly began populating our research account’s FYP with hateful and far-right content,” The Little Richards Team throw it down in a post explaining all on Media Matters.

It’s not Hal or science fiction. It’s one of the most insidious things i’ve ever heard of. This type of AI is everywhere already and with not great results in a number of cases, but the tech companies don’t want to hear it.

Our research suggests that transphobia can be a gateway prejudice, leading to further far-right radicalization. OLIVIA LITTLE & ABBIE RICHARDS, Authors of

Key Findings — Quote From Summary

After we interacted with anti-trans content, TikTok’s recommendation algorithm populated our FYP feed with more transphobic and homophobic videos, as well as other far-right, hateful, and violent content.

Exclusive interaction with anti-trans content spurred TikTok to recommend misogynistic content, racist and white supremacist content, anti-vaccine videos, antisemitic content, ableist narratives, conspiracy theories, hate symbols, and videos including general calls to violence.

Of the 360 total recommended videos included in our analysis, 103 contained anti-trans and/or homophobic narratives, 42 were misogynistic, 29 contained racist narratives or white supremacist messaging, and 14 endorsed violence.

