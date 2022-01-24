Towleroad Gay News

Arabic Version of Perfect Strangers Brings Calls For Netflix Ban: ‘Portraying Taboos’, ‘Promoting Homosexuality’; Egyptian MP Heard ’20 Obscene Words’

Towleroad’s Egyptian Sources Have Seen the Version, and not calling for Netflix ban ….


“It’s a very normal movie. No nudity at all. It’s just the homosexual character and the Egyptian actress took off her panties and put them in her purse. But nothing showing when she did that.”

One of Towleroad’s Egyptian sources living in the United States who saw the adaptation in the last few days,


CAIRO – A recently launched Arabic adaptation of the popular rom-com ‘Perfect Strangers’ on Netflix has sparked a heated debate in Egypt between supporters of artistic freedom and ultraconservatives for allegedly “promoting homosexuality” and “portraying taboos”. Egyptian MP and journalist Mostafa Bakry claimed the film “violates” social and moral values in Egypt and the Arab world, calling for a ban on the Netflix streaming platform in the country. “When I watch a film entailing more than 20 obscene words, a film that involves a father agreeing to his teenage daughter having sex with her boyf…

