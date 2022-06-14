Sarah Michelle Gellar enduring ‘tough’ battle with COVID-19

Sarah Michelle Gellar has endured a “tough” battle with COVID-19.

The ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star took to her Instagram Story on Monday (13.06.22) to tell her four million followers that she has not been as active on social media because she has been stricken down with the respiratory illness, with her symptoms made worse by her long history of asthma and lung issues.

Sarah, 45, shared a note which read: “I realise I’ve been really quiet on here, after two and a half years COVID finally got me.

“Thankfully I’m vaccinated and boosted.

“But to those out there that say ‘it’s just a cold’… maybe for some lucky people it is. But for this (relatively) young fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience.

“Even with therapeutics and all my protocols it’s been tough. I know I’m on the road to recovery, but it’s certainly not been an easy road.”

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ actress – who has two children, Charlotte and Rocky, with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. – vowed to be back working soon and active online.

However, Sarah insists she will be taking as many precautions as she can to avoid contracting coronavirus again.

She added: “I’ll be back soon (hopefully with super antibodies…even if just for a bit). To quote a friend of mine – ‘I would rather wear a mask in the shower if it means I don’t get this again.”

Sarah previously gave an interview to Health magazine in November 2021 in which she talked about how the global COVID-19 pandemic had affected her and her family.

The actress – whose two children both have asthma, whilst Freddie, 46, experiences bouts of the illness – said: “These last two years we’ve obviously been faced with a pandemic that is a viral respiratory illness. You realize how much is really at stake for anyone like myself who suffers.

“When the pandemic first hit, anyone with asthma knows that breathing is a challenge and it’s something that we have to think about.

“If we were to get COVID, my body would have a harder time fighting that, breathing through it. It heightens it for anyone who suffers from asthma.”