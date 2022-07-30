Kimberly Guilfoyle Looked Unrecognizable At Ivana Trump’s Funeral, Social Media Wags Wonder Why

Published by

uInterview.com

The Trump family gathered together in Manhattan to mourn former President Donald Trump‘s first wife, Ivana Trump, who died earlier this week from a tragic fall. Among the multiple invite-only guests who showed up, Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancee of Donald Jr., was one of them. Guilfoyle, 53, looked unrecognizable at the funeral. The former FOX News personality looked strikingly different next to Donald Jr. compared to photos of her with her first husband, California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Guilfoyle has been close with the Trump family for many years and served as an adviser to Trump during his preside…

Read More