A High Honor Or A Subtle Snub? Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Her Beloved Corgis — But No New Titles

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8. Following her death, her eldest son was named King Charles III, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was given the title of Queen Consort, and Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his military affiliations and Royal patronages after he was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, inherited something different entirely in the wake of his mother’s passing — her Corgis!

The Queen was famous for her love of her little dogs and at the time of her death she had four of them. Two Pembroke Welsh Corgis named Muick and Sandy, a 13-year-old Dachshund and Corgi cross — affectionately called a “Dorgi” — named Candy and a Cocker Spaniel called Lissy. It has not been confirmed if Andrew will be taking care of Candy and Lissy as well, or just Muick and Sandy.

As OK! previously reported, Andrew had been attempting to use his close relationship with the Queen to work his way back into the Royal family’s good graces, but as of now, seemingly little has changed for the Duke of York.

“There is no new title and apparently no way back into the fold,” an insider spilled. “Instead, he just gets the dogs.”

“At least he’s got plenty of time on his hands after stepping back from Royal duties amid the controversy surrounding his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein,” the insider continued. “He’s been spending most of it horse riding but will now be able to get out for walks with the dogs too.”

Earlier this year, OK! learned the frail Queen had been suffering from mobility issues since October 2021 that caused her to no longer be able to go on her much-loved walks with her beloved dogs. The job was eventually handed over to her royal aides.

Still, the pampered pooches brought the ailing monarch joy throughout her long life. Following the Queen’s passing on Thursday, photographer Annie Leibovitz shared a 2016 photo of Her Majesty and her pets.

“The Queen went out walking with her dogs every day… The Queen grew up with corgis, fearless little dogs bred for herding cattle,” she captioned the snapshot via Twitter. “Her father brought a corgi home when she was seven, and she was not without one — for decades afterward.”

