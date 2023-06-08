Corporate conventions flee Florida over ‘openly hostile’ political climate: report

Published by

AlterNet

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ discriminatory policies and culture war tactics are starting to negatively impact the Sunshine State financially, Orlando Sentinel reports. Two organizations recently decided to remove upcoming conventions from Florida, which Orlando Sentinel notes is “the latest economic blow to the region, coming in the wake of Walt Disney Co.’s decision to drop plans for a nearly $1 billion corporate campus in Orlando with 2,000 high-paying jobs.” This comes after the NAACP issued a travel advisory last month saying, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people …

Read More