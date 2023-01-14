Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’

Published by

Taste of Country

Dolly Parton shared a thoughtful message in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley’s death on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a statement, which she shared to Facebook, Parton offers love to Priscilla Presley and addresses the late Elvis and Lisa Marie. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” Parton writes in the post. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you,” she adds. “Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love you.” ❤️ Posted by Dolly Parton on Friday, January 13, 2023 Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursda…

Read More