A ‘joke’: Ron DeSantis denies Roberto Clemente book pulled from school shelves

Published by

AlterNet

Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appeared to be unaware that for over a week, multiple nationwide and local news outlets have been reporting on Duval County pulling a book about baseball great Roberto Clemente from all its school shelves in response to the Florida Republican’s laws, which he claims are designed to protect parents and children. The far-right Florida governor lashed out in response to a reporter asking him about the Roberto Clemente book, first blaming “politics,” then “teachers’ unions,” then claiming the story itself was “a joke” and “manufactured” while never accepting the im…

Read More