Ron DeSantis’ office announces ‘boycott’ of NBC after Andrea Mitchell’s criticism

Published by

Raw Story

A spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has announced that the governor will be “boycotting” NBC and MSNBC, over remarks that Andrea Mitchell made about his education policy during an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, according to The Daily Beast. “‘This will be the standard response from our office until @mitchellreports apologizes and your track record improves,’ DeSantis’ Press Secretary Bryan Griffin tweeted Wednesday, urging others to pass his message along,” reported Matt Young. However, Young noted, this is unlikely to mean much in practice because “DeSantis has never been a…

Read More