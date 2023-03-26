Rep. George Santos admits to fraud, using stolen checks

Published by
New York Daily News
New York Daily News
Disgraced Congressman George Santos reportedly admitted to guilt in one of many accusations of dishonesty against him. The recently seated New York Republican reached a deal with Brazilian prosecutors requiring him to admit to defrauding a Rio de Janeiro area clerk of $1,300, according to CNN. The cable news outlets said it viewed a nonprosecutorial agreement for Santos to reimburse the merchant for clothing he purchased with bad checks in 2008. The congressman’s attorney reportedly petitioned prosecutors in January, arguing their client — freshly sworn into the 118th Congress — was gainfully …