Suze Orman Reacts to Ron Desantis’ Claims Diversity Caused SVB Failure

Published by

The Street

By Tony Owusu The financial expert calls the claims ‘ridiculous.’ Both Republicans and Democrats have pounced on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to push their own political agendas. While Democrats have focused on deregulation during the Trump administration — specifically the dismantling of Dodd-Frank — Republicans have seized on a different, more esoteric reason for Silicon Valley Bank’s demise. Wokeism. DON’T MISS: One Political Party is Using a Trigger Word to Explain SVB’s Collapse “This bank, they’re so concerned with DEI and politics and all kinds of stuff, I think that really div…

Read More