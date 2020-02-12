Sony May Make Spider-Man Bisexual and Give Him a Boyfriend: REPORT

Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man / Sony

Back in 2013 Andrew Garfield said he had spoken with Spider-Man producers about the possibility of making the web-slinging superhero a gay man. Now a new report suggests that after seven years his wish might be coming true.

According to We Got This Covered, Sony is developing a live-action version of Into the Spider-Verse which would unite current Spidey Tom Holland with his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Writes WGTC: “We’re also hearing that Sony is particularly keen on getting Garfield back, as they want to portray his version of the hero as bisexual and give him a boyfriend in the film.”

Said Garfield back in 2013: “What if (Mary Jane) is a dude? Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!…So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys? … I’ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since The Wire. He’s so charismatic and talented. It’d be even better—we’d have interracial bisexuality!”

Garfield repeated his desires in 2015, saying, “I’m excited to get to the point where we don’t have to have this conversation, where we can have a pansexual Spider-Man. The beauty about Spider-Man, for me, is that he’s covered head to toe. That’s why everyone thinks it could be them in that suit. You don’t see skin color. You don’t see sexual orientation. You don’t see how old the person is, gender, the whole thing. I celebrate that. Anyone can be a hero in their own lives. … We’re scared of things that aren’t us. Love is love. Skin is skin. Flesh is flesh. We’re all wrapped in the same thing. I have no preference.”