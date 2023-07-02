Dolly Parton loves bargain hunting

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Dolly Parton loves yard sales and flea markets. The ‘9 to 5' hitmaker enjoys picking up a bargain but because her celebrity status means it is hard for her to browse the aisles undetected, she and husband Carl Dean have perfected a system that allows him to do the shopping and her to have the final say. Asked if she's a bargain hunter by ‘Absolute Radio Breakfast Show' host Dave Berry, she said: “Actually, I am. I like, I like looking about, I love the bargain store. I love those kind of things. I love all antique stores and all that. My husband awesome, he's very big on that himself. “So, thr…

