Dolly Parton worries AI will leave her ‘grounded’ on Earth forever

Dolly Parton worries about being “grounded here for ever” if technology means her career can continue after she's dead. The 77-year-old singer is content with her musical legacy and isn't sure she would want artificial intelligence (AI) software being used to create new songs or recreate her likeness on stage after she has passed away because she doesn't want her soul to stay “on this Earth”. Speaking to reporters in London on Thursday (29.06.23), she quipped: “The only intelligence I have is artificial. Everything I have is artificial.” She then added: “I've left a great body of work behind a…

