Lady Gaga Makes “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” With Mick Jagger; ‘Mick wants to see you.’ I only know one Mick, so I walked down to a studio -LISTEN

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder to release a new single, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” a gospel-infused track that is part of their upcoming album, “Hackney Diamonds.” The album, set to release on October 20, marks the Stones' first LP of original material in 18 years.

Mick Jagger, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, described the collaboration as a “great experience,” noting that he had “never heard [Lady Gaga] sing quite that style before.” The recording process was live, with Gaga “just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident”

The Song's Composition

The song opens with a rolling piano riff and features Jagger in classic barroom crooner form. Lady Gaga joins in on the second verse, her voice rising to match Jagger's in a “high and sweet churchy register.” The track eventually builds to a crescendo of guitar, drums, saxophone, and keyboards, culminating in a “growly soul shout-off” between Jagger and Gaga.

Stevie Wonder contributes to the track with soulful Fender Rhodes, piano, and Moog. The song was recorded live in the same room, a rarity in an era of digitally stitched A-list collaborations.

Gaga described how it came about on Instagram:

“I was in the studio at Henson preparing for Joker, leaving to go home for the night and someone said “Mick wants to see you.” I only know one Mick, so I walked down to a studio at the other end of the hall and opened the door. It was a portal to the 70's. I saw Mick, Keith, Ronnie. Stevie Wonder was there along with all the musicians they were collaborating with. Steve Jordan on the drums. Family & friends hanging out listening on big speakers while Andrew Watt smiled marveling at their unreleased album. We hung out for a bit listening to music and catching up. Mick then asked if I'd hang in the live room while they cut another record. I sat down on the floor, my back against a Rhodes-someone handed me some headphones and eventually a mic. Mick was towering over me smiling saying “go on and do your thing then.” I listened to the music and scribbled furiously trying to learn the tune and then freestyled and sang along..trying not to step on everyone's toes cuz Andrew had the whole room mic'd the way they did back in the day, and I didn't want my vocals to bleed into any of the magic they'd been making. The Rhodes was vibrating furiously through my back-Stevie was playing and my whole body was shaking with every note. We played for a few hours and everyone was so excited having me there (this felt so exciting if not slightly insane). I went home not thinking much of it, I loved the song and all the musicians but I thought we were just hangin. Andrew texted me the next day saying Mick wanted to cut the vocals WITH me that night-the way he'd cut them back in the day. Same room, two mics. Single takes. I thought about Mary Clayton…Gimme Shelter…gospel and soul. I thought about my favorite old Stones tunes and all the great vocalists who had sung with Mick, making what we know now as a “sound” unique to a band that defined a huge piece of rock'n'roll. Then we cut it live. Making the “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.” I sang in a way I never really sang before except for with Mick. And Andrew and I both cried-there's something about witnessing music history and when you get to be a part of it I think that's exactly what our heaven feels like. It's just a sweet sound.” Lady Gaga

The new album also features contributions from Paul McCartney, Elton John, former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, and the band's late drummer Charlie Watts. The previous single from the album, “Angry,” debuted with a video starring Sydney Sweeney (Pitchfork).

The song is part of the gand's first original album in 18 years.

