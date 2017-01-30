Armie Hammer Offers Timothee Chalamet a Massage in New Clip from Gay Drama ‘Call Me By Your Name’ – WATCH

Call Me By Your Name, the film adaptation of the Andre Aciman novel starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, was a critical rave at Sundance, and snatched up quickly by Sony Pictures Classics.

Hammer plays the story’s “24-year old American scholar spending the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy, where he attracts the attention of a 17-year-old Jewish-American boy, played by Timothee Chalamet.”

Watch a new clip, in which Hammer offers Chalamet a massage:

Variety reported:

Guadagnino casts his lead actors without even conducting a chemistry test. He shot his lush drama near in Crema, Italy. During the first rehearsal, in a garden outside of the film’s house, he had Hammer and Chalamet go straight to a pivotal moment in the script, which was adapted from a beloved 2007 novel.

“The next thing we know, we’re lying in the grass and making out,” Hammer said, adding: “The shooting of the first kiss scene was great. It felt as organic and special as every shot we did on this movie.”

“I’ve never seen a shot like that from above, where Armie and I were splayed out on the grass,” Chalamet, 21, said. “The scenes that were intense in sexual nature on the page weren’t treated any differently.”