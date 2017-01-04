Frank Ocean’s Mom Wants Homophobic Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Cut from His Album ‘Blonde’

Feds Drop Case Against Craig Jungwirth, Who Threatened to ‘Exterminate’ Gays in Labor Day Massacre

Homophobic gospel singer Kim Burrell, who called gay people “perverted singers” in a church sermon and was axed from The Ellen Show this week, is feeling the wrath of Frank Ocean’s mom.

Burrell appears on Ocean’s track “Godspeed” and Ocean’s mother Katonya Breaux can’t bear the fact.

Tweeted Breaux: “Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song??…I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!!”

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!! — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

Said Burrell in her sermon:

“I came to tell you about sin… That sin nature, that perverted homosexual spirit is the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women and it has cast a stain on the body of Christ. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted. It has come to our church and it has embarrassed the Kingdom of God.”

Listen to “Godspeed”