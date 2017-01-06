Stefano Gabbana: ‘Don’t Call Me Gay Please!! … I’m a Man!! Remember this Please!!!’

Coachella Owner Phillip Anschutz Says Reports He Funds Anti-LGBTQ Groups are ‘Fake News’

Stefano Gabbana, one half of the design team Dolce & Gabbana, lashed out on Instagram at followers angry over his praise of Melania Trump wearing the fashion duo’s label.

Page Six reports:

[Gabbana] leapt right into the middle of the crossfire when he posted a picture of Melania in one of his dresses from New Year’s Eve with the hashtags #MadeInItaly and #DGWoman.

The post was met with a volley of criticism — and much support — from commenters, one of whom said, “Sad when a gay designer doesn’t care about other groups being repressed.”

Gabbana hit back, blasting “ignorant critics,” and, “Don’t call me gay please!! Im a man!!! Who I love its my private life!!! [sic]”

Gabbana also hit at another follower: “@pandoritafan 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻i’m not gay!!! I’m a man!! Remember this please!!! Racist”

Dolce and Gabbana were the target of a boycott a few years ago after they declared that in vitro fertilization babies were “chemical offspring” from a “rented uterus.” They also stated that same-sex couples should not raise children because “the family is not a fad” and procreation “must be an act of love.”

