Towleroad

BREAKING: Jon Stewart Has a Message for the People Amid Trump’s ‘Purposeful, Vindictive Chaos’ – WATCH

Switzerland Removes Lifetime Ban on Gay Men Donating Blood

by Michael Fitzgerald
February 1, 2017 | 9:59am

Switzerland Blood Donors

Switzerland has lifted the lifetime ban on gay men donating blood following a request from Swiss Transfusion SRC last June.

Currently, all men in Switzerland who have had sex with another man since 1977 are barred from donating blood – a rule brought in during the 1980s to stop the spread of HIV/AIDS.

According to The Local, from July 1, men who have sex with men will be able to donate blood provided that they have been celibate for 12 months.

RELATED: Gay Man Finally Gives Blood After Year of Celibacy

schwabe_rudolfSwiss Transfusion SRC welcomed the move but said it was “far from perfect” as it still excludes many gay people from giving blood.

The organization’s director Rudolf Schwabe (right) said a second step would be to assess people based on sexual behaviour rather than sexual orientation.

Last month, Ireland lifted a similar ban on gay men donating blood.

(Images via Blutspende Annual Report)

You Might Also Like