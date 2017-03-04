Franklin Graham’s Call for Boycott of Disney over Gay ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Character Goes Viral

Franklin Graham, the NC-based son of evangelical preacher Billy Graham and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, has called for a Christian boycott of Disney over its gay Beauty and the Beast character and a new cartoon that features same-sex kissing.

Earlier this week news broke that Disney’s first-ever “exclusively gay moment” was set to make history in the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast and that it would come from Josh Gad’s character LeFou.

Graham’s post has been shared on Facebook nearly 100,000 times as of this posting.

Wrote Graham:

Disney has aired a cartoon with same-sex couples kissing. It has also been announced that their new movie “Beauty and the Beast” will feature a gay character in an attempt to normalize this lifestyle. They’re trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children—watch out! Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it’s a free country. But as Christians we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney. I met Walt Disney when I was a young boy—he was very gracious to me, my father Billy Graham, and my younger brother when we visited. He would be shocked at what has happened to the company that he started.

A theater in Alabama announced this week that it was dropping Beauty and the Beast from its screening schedule because, said its owner, “If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.”

And the AFA’s subgroup One Million Moms also clutched its pearls and shrieked at the thought of gay people in movies, calling for Disney to stop depicting reality.