Alabama Drive-In Drops ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Screenings Because of Gay Character

The Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Henagar, Alabama has dumped Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast from its screening schedule because it has a gay character.

Earlier this week news broke that Disney’s first-ever “exclusively gay moment” was set to make history in the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast and that it would come from Josh Gad’s character LeFou.

Writes the theatre on Facebook:

As of December 16th the Henagar Drive-In is under new ownership. Movies scheduled prior to that date and four weeks after this date were not scheduled by the new owners. That being said…It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out.

When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is “premiering” their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie “there will be a surprise for same-sex couples”.

If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it.

I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That’s fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!

The post: