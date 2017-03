New Jersey Garden State Equality LGBT Rights Group Office Vandalized In Possible Hate Crime

Making a surprise guest appearance in the roll-out of Volvo’s redesigned XC60 compact SUV is this lovey-dovey gay couple, an important reminder that once upon a time not so long ago same-sex couples were shunned from all types of mainstream marketing.

The NY Daily News reports that the XC60 goes into production next month and should hit the U.S. in late 2017.

Watch: