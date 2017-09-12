Armie Hammer Explains His Affection for Henry Cavill’s Nipples: WATCH

Armie Hammer made headlines last month after leaving a comment on Henry Cavill’s Instagram account, applauding the Superman actor’s “nice nipples.”
At last week’s Toronto International Film Festival where he was promoting the gay-themed film Call Me By Your Name, Hammer was asked about the comments by a correspondent with ET Canada.
Said Hammer: “Yeah, well, when you see a nice set of nipples you gotta say something, right? See something, say something.”
Armie Hammer on why he commented on Henry Cavill's nipples https://t.co/T9fkTaToRU #TIFF17 pic.twitter.com/U59iBTHcN8
