Nico Tortorella on His Open Relationship: ‘It’s Not So I Can Go F— Whoever I Want’ — WATCH

Actor Nico Tortorella (Younger) sat down with the new Bravo show Personal Space to talk about open relationships. He’s currently in a 10-year polyamorous relationship with fitness entrepreneur Bethany Meyers, who describes herself as gay.

Though Tortorella made waves when he came out as sexually fluid in June — he said at the time, “I’ve never been in any sort of closet” — he now says he feels that ‘bisexual’ more accurately describes him.

Tortorella told the group on the show, which included host Greta Titelman, comedians Will Miles and Giulia Rozzi, and matchmaker and dating expert Steve Ward:

“I’m not in an open relationship so I can go out and just f**k whoever I want. For me, it’s more about the ability to emotionally connect with people outside of my primary partner and just have that space….The fact of the matter is, we’ve only been shown one story since basically the beginning of time and that’s man, woman and family — and that’s it.”

Said Tortorella to The Advocate earlier this year: “I think for so long there’s been like one quote-unquote normal way of life. And anybody that doesn’t live in that structure needs to find a home of sorts. And I think labels are really important for kids, especially, [who] can’t find their tribe where they are, and need to go find their people, their family. For that reason, I think labels are extremely important.”

Tortorella also said he calls himself bisexual to battle bi erasure: “I can be emotionally, physically attracted to men. I can be emotionally, physically attracted to women. The ‘B’ in LGBTQ-plus has been fought for, for so long. I’m not going to be the person that’s like, ‘No, I need a ‘P,’ I need another letter!’ I stand by people that have paved this way for somebody like me…I believe in the spectrum, the full universe of gender and sexuality, and probably I fall more into the pansexual fluid terms which fall into the umbrella of bisexual in LGBTQ-plus.”