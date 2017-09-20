Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp Discuss Their Groundbreaking Gay Relationship on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ – WATCH

Out actors Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp sat down with CBS News to discuss the upcoming tv series Star Trek: Discovery, in which they play the first gay characters in a Star Trek TV series.

Rapp points out that the previous “gay” relationship in Star Trek (a lesbian kiss on Deep Space Nine) involved someone who was not human and not necessarilyl gendered.

Said Rapp:

“It’s not to denigrate [that]. [In Discovery], this is the first time two human beings were born themselves and as the gender that they were born who are in love with each other as the same gender. Even the fact that he’s Latino and I’m white. These are just factors and then you get to know us as human beings on the ship as all the other human beings on the ship are. We are also colleagues. All that stuff is just part of the fabric of it.”

Added Cruz: “The crux of my journey is how I balance my responsibilities as the ship’s doctor with my responsibilities to the person I love. And how those two ideas can come into conflict at times.”

Watch them reveal more about learning they were cast and the show, which premieres on CBS September 24: