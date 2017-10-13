Towleroad

Armie Hammer Goes Viral in New ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Clip Which Shows He Can Dance to Anything: WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 13, 2017 | 9:42am

Armie Hammer dancing

A new clip from the forthcoming gay-themed film Call Me By Your Name which features Armie Hammer dancing to the blissful Psychedelic Furs 1982 track “Love My Way” has gone viral and has spawned a Twitter account which shows that the clip can be set to just about any song.

Hammer plays the story’s “24-year old American scholar spending the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy, where he attracts the attention of a 17-year-old Jewish-American boy, played by Timothee Chalamet.”

RELATED: Armie Hammer Attracts the Attention of Timothee Chalamet in the New Trailer for Gay Drama ‘Call Me By Your Name’ — WATCH

In the clip, Hammer is seen rocking out while being observed by Chalamet before the teen tries to make an impression on the dance floor.

Watch it below, and then watch Armie dance to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”, 4 Non-Blondes’ “What’s Up?”, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the Game of Thrones main title, Troye Sivan’s “Youth”, and more.

Watch:

And now, more, Armie dances to:

You get the idea.

The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, was a critical rave at Sundance, and snatched up quickly in January by Sony Pictures Classics. It opens November 24.



