Armie Hammer Goes Viral in New ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Clip Which Shows He Can Dance to Anything: WATCH

Trump is First Sitting President to Speak at Hate Group’s Values Voter Summit: WATCH

A new clip from the forthcoming gay-themed film Call Me By Your Name which features Armie Hammer dancing to the blissful Psychedelic Furs 1982 track “Love My Way” has gone viral and has spawned a Twitter account which shows that the clip can be set to just about any song.

Hammer plays the story’s “24-year old American scholar spending the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy, where he attracts the attention of a 17-year-old Jewish-American boy, played by Timothee Chalamet.”

In the clip, Hammer is seen rocking out while being observed by Chalamet before the teen tries to make an impression on the dance floor.

Watch it below, and then watch Armie dance to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”, 4 Non-Blondes’ “What’s Up?”, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the Game of Thrones main title, Troye Sivan’s “Youth”, and more.

Watch:

And now, more, Armie dances to:

look what you made me do by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/4eUgPvzDqA — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

what's up? by 4 non blondes pic.twitter.com/XkPdxcKcjq — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 13, 2017

bohemian rhapsody by queen pic.twitter.com/B3McKCeqR8 — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 13, 2017

bitch better have my money by rihanna pic.twitter.com/DvzaP3LzWc — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

game of thrones main title by ramin djawadi pic.twitter.com/1oy8IGVdVW — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

mr. brightside by the killers pic.twitter.com/hGALatZbFH — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

youth by troye sivan pic.twitter.com/9hXRdfxM1q — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

You get the idea.

The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, was a critical rave at Sundance, and snatched up quickly in January by Sony Pictures Classics. It opens November 24.