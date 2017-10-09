Harvey Weinstein Fired from The Weinstein Company Over Sexual Harassment Complaints

A Silver Fox Dates a 24-Year-Old with More ‘Daddy Issues’ Than You Can Imagine in ‘Call Your Father’ – SHORT FILM

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company amid a growing sexual harassment scandal spawned by a New York Times article chronicling decades of complaints from women about abuse.

Variety reports:

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the statement reads.

…Weinstein did not agree to leave the company, and there is no financial settlement in place, according to an insider. He has been fired for cause after the board met on Sunday, having spent most of the weekend trying to hammer out a deal for Weinstein to leave. Weinstein controls roughly 20% of the company.

On Friday, the Weinstein Company board suspended Weinstein and said there would be an internal investigation headed by attorney John Kiernan of the firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. The investigation will continue despite the fact that Weinstein has been fired.