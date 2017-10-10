‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer is Making Us Ache for More: WATCH

‘Riverdale’ Returns, Scandal on the ‘Runway’ and More TV This Week…

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is being hailed as of the best trailers we’ve seen in years as it serves up lots of juicy details without revealing the plot of the film.

Some questions and details thrown out there about Episode VIII: Would Kylo Ren really destroy his mother General Leia Organa’s ship? And how will her storyline end? Is Rey headed to the dark side? What’s the significance of so many shots of Luke Skywalker’s robot hand and why is he so broken? Is he the savior she was expecting? How annoying will the Porgs (the creature on board the Millenium Falcon with Chewbacca) be? Who wants a pet ice wolf? Who is Snoke talking about (Kylo or Rey?) when he says, “When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power. And beyond that, something truly special.”

And what of Finn and Poe, who says, “We are the spark that will light the fire that will burn the First Order down.”

Whatever happens, as Skywalker notes, “This is not going to go the way you think.”

Watch, and watch again, and watch again: