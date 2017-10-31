Trevor Noah Rips Kevin Spacey: ‘Talk About the Worst Time’ to Come Out as Gay – WATCH

Daily Show host Trevor Noah slammed Kevin Spacey’s offensive decision to come out as gay after being accused of sexual assault by then teenage actor Anthony Rapp.

Said Noah:

“Why is the twist always that Kevin Spacey is the bad guy? And talk about the worst time to go public with your sexuality. I mean it’s always good to live your truth, but don’t use it to get out of trouble. Like, imagine if a cop pulled him over. He’d be like ‘Sir, are you drunk? I need you to come out of the vehicle.’ He’s like, ‘That’s not the only thing I’m willing to come out of…’”

Watch: