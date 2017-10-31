Towleroad

Trevor Noah Rips Kevin Spacey: ‘Talk About the Worst Time’ to Come Out as Gay – WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 31, 2017 | 9:09am

Kevin Spacey Trevor Noah

Daily Show host Trevor Noah slammed Kevin Spacey’s offensive decision to come out as gay after being accused of sexual assault by then teenage actor Anthony Rapp.

Said Noah:

“Why is the twist always that Kevin Spacey is the bad guy? And talk about the worst time to go public with your sexuality. I mean it’s always good to live your truth, but don’t use it to get out of trouble. Like, imagine if a cop pulled him over. He’d be like ‘Sir, are you drunk? I need you to come out of the vehicle.’ He’s like, ‘That’s not the only thing I’m willing to come out of…’”

Watch:



