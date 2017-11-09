Ridley Scott to Replace Kevin Spacey in Film Out in 6 Weeks; Role Has Been Recast, Scenes to be Reshot

Ridley Scott’s All The Money in the World starring Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams, and Mark Wahlberg is in the can and due for release in six weeks but Scott and producers from Imperative Entertainment, with the full support of Sony Pictures, has decided to cut Spacey from the film and reshoot all his scenes with Christopher Plummer.

The decision was made as as sexual assault and harassment allegations continue to mount against Spacey.

CNN reports:

The film is based on the 1973 abduction of John Paul Getty III. Spacey played Getty’s billionaire grandfather in the movie, donning extensive prosthetic makeup for the role.

The recast comes just one day after Sony and TriStar decided to pull the film from the AFI Festival’s prestigious closing night spot.

In a statement provided Tuesday that confirmed the film’s exit from AFI due to the allegations regarding Spacey, TriStar Pictures called “All the Money in the World” a “superb film” that was “more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest.”

“There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema’s master directors,” TriStar’s statement added. “It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film.”

The latest allegations against Spacey came yesterday from former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, who said Spacey sexually assaulted her teen son on Nantucket in 2016.

An allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp snowballed into an avalanche of similar accusations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch.

Spacey was also dumped by his agency, CAA, his publicist Polaris, and also by Netflix.