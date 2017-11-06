Tom Daley Walks in Show for Dolce & Gabbana, Designers with a History of Anti-Gay Views: WATCH

My Contract Wasn’t Renewed Because I’m Gay, Says Former NJ School Principal

British Olympian and World Champion diver Tom Daley walked in a fashion show for gay fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana at Harrods in London. Daley posted a video of his experience to his YouTube channel (above). He was accompanied by his husband Dustin Lance Black.

It’s unclear if Daley, an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights, was aware of the fashion duo’s politics.

They are something he might want to take into account. We’ve been chronicling them here for years, so here’s a refresh.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have come under fire in recent years for their views on gay families and gay parenting.

Surprised you catwalked in D&G clothing since they don't believe in gay adoption or in vitro fertilization. — ItalianGM (@italiangm1) November 6, 2017

Dolce & Gabbana were the target of a boycott a few years ago after they declared that in vitro fertilization babies were “chemical offspring” from a “rented uterus.” They also stated that same-sex couples should not raise children because “the family is not a fad” and procreation “must be an act of love.”

Following their statement about traditional families, the National Organization for Marriage (NOM) heaped praise on D&G, calling them “wonderful advocates for the true definitions of marriage and family.”

Gabbana also praised prominent anti-gay activist Robert Lopez for supporting his views on traditional families.

And Gabbana called Elton John a “fascist” for supporting a campaign to boycott the fashion label.

Gabbana later semi-retracted his statements: “”We love gay couple. We are gay. We love gay couple. We love gay adoption. We love everything. It’s just an express of my private point of view.”

They shortly thereafter came out with a line of bags and t-shirts with gay families slapped on them criticized by some as “lame apology couture.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#dgfamily 🌏🌍🌎 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jan 28, 2016 at 7:04am PST

In January, Gabbana lashed out on Instagram at followers angry that he, as a gay man, would heap praise on Melania Trump, who was wearing the fashion duo’s label. “Don’t call me gay please!! Im a man!!!,” he protested.

Page Six reported:

[Gabbana] leapt right into the middle of the crossfire when he posted a picture of Melania in one of his dresses from New Year’s Eve with the hashtags #MadeInItaly and #DGWoman.

The post was met with a volley of criticism — and much support — from commenters, one of whom said, “Sad when a gay designer doesn’t care about other groups being repressed.”

Gabbana hit back, blasting “ignorant critics,” and, “Don’t call me gay please!! Im a man!!! Who I love its my private life!!! [sic]”

Gabbana also hit at another follower: “@pandoritafan 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻i’m not gay!!! I’m a man!! Remember this please!!! Racist”

Miley Cyrus feuded with the fashion duo in June after her brother walked in one of their shows and she told them she “strongly” disagreed with their politics.

Wrote Cyrus:

“I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! … PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

Gabbana reposted Cyrus’s Instagram post and replied:

“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!”