Alan Cumming to Be First Openly Gay Lead Character in a Network Drama, in CBS Crime Drama ‘Instinct’

Alan Cumming is set to star in the procedural crime drama Instinct as an openly gay former CIA operative and will be making network TV history in that role.

Cumming and the show’s producers are praising CBS for taking that chance, Deadline reports:

Instinct executive producer Michael Rauch had kicked off the show’s TCA Q&A, also giving CBS a lot of credit for putting on the air the country’s first hour-long series with a gay lead character. The series and the character are based on James Patterson’s upcoming book. Cumming plays Dylan, a former CIA operative who has since built a different life as a gifted professor and writer, but gets pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer.

Said Cumming at the TCA presser: “I applaud everyone at CBS for having the courage to put that on, in the climate that might not be the best time to do it…the President is actively condoning, by his silence, violence and persecution against the LGBT community….I think it’s the perfect time and needs to be done…[It’s] all that more important we should have a character with a healthy same-sex marriage.”

The show premieres on March 11.

Watch a trailer for Instinct: