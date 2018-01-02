Kylo Ren Challenge: Thousands of Shirtless Men are Taking on 2018’s First Major Meme

Recording artist John Mayer is being credited for launching the Kylo Ren Challenge and inspiring thousands of shirtless men to follow suit.
The Kylo Ren Challenge riffs off a scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in which Adam Driver’s character Kylo Ren appears wearing what looks like a pair of high-waisted black pants (but could be a dark bandage).
RELATED: A Slightly Queer Take on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
In any case, Mayer took it to the internet and challenged others to do the same. Follow the hashtag for more.:
Aaaaand we’re off!