Kylo Ren Challenge: Thousands of Shirtless Men are Taking on 2018’s First Major Meme

by Andy Towle
January 2, 2018 | 10:22am

shirtless men kylo ren challenge

Recording artist John Mayer is being credited for launching the Kylo Ren Challenge and inspiring thousands of shirtless men to follow suit.

The Kylo Ren Challenge riffs off a scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in which Adam Driver’s character Kylo Ren appears wearing what looks like a pair of high-waisted black pants (but could be a dark bandage).

RELATED: A Slightly Queer Take on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

In any case, Mayer took it to the internet and challenged others to do the same. Follow the hashtag for more.:

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

 

Aaaaand we’re off!

Had to do it #kylorenchallenge

A post shared by Kayla Hall (@michaela_hall98) on

 

#kylorenchallenge #kylorenchristmastree

A post shared by Meaghan Lefkowitz (@meaghanawesomesauce) on

 

The protein shakes where did u hide them? #kylorenchallenge

A post shared by Harith 小霸王 (@verticaltaco) on

 

 

 

Cause @johnmayer said so 🗡🗡🗡 #kylorenchallenge #kyloren #gioren

A post shared by Gio Levy (@giolevy) on

 

#kylorenchallenge #nospoilers

A post shared by _ricardolal (@_ricardolal) on

 

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by Tom Espin (@thomasespin) on

 

 

 

#kylorenchallenge @johnmayer 📸: @derrekevans

A post shared by derrekevans (@derrekevans) on



