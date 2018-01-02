Kylo Ren Challenge: Thousands of Shirtless Men are Taking on 2018’s First Major Meme

Justin Timberlake Introduces New Album ‘Man of the Woods’ — WATCH

Will ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Be Celebrated or Snubbed by the Oscars? Here’s What We Think

Recording artist John Mayer is being credited for launching the Kylo Ren Challenge and inspiring thousands of shirtless men to follow suit.

The Kylo Ren Challenge riffs off a scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in which Adam Driver’s character Kylo Ren appears wearing what looks like a pair of high-waisted black pants (but could be a dark bandage).

In any case, Mayer took it to the internet and challenged others to do the same. Follow the hashtag for more.:

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Aaaaand we’re off!

Had to do it #kylorenchallenge A post shared by Kayla Hall (@michaela_hall98) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

#kylorenchallenge #kylorenchristmastree A post shared by Meaghan Lefkowitz (@meaghanawesomesauce) on Dec 31, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

#kylorenchallenge #nospoilers A post shared by _ricardolal (@_ricardolal) on Jan 2, 2018 at 3:07am PST

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by Tom Espin (@thomasespin) on Jan 2, 2018 at 1:45am PST