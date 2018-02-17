Towleroad

BREAKING: New Report Details Playboy Model Karen McDougal’s Affair with Trump and Efforts to Cover It Up

Advertisers Dump UK’s ‘Daily Mail’ Over Homophobic Column Blasting Dad-To-Be Tom Daley

by Andy Towle
February 17, 2018 | 1:16pm

Tom Daley Dustin Lance Black baby

Photo: Instagram

A growing list of companies are pulling ads from Britain’s Daily Mail following a homophobic column by Richard Littlejohn blasting Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black for sharing an ultrasound photo of their baby on Valentine’s Day and having the gall to raise a child.

Said Littlejohn in the article: “I supported civil partnerships long before it was fashionable and I’d rather children were fostered by loving gay couples than condemned to rot in state-run institutions, where they face a better-than-average chance of being abused.That said, and despite the fact that countless single parents do a fantastic job, I still cling to the belief that children benefit most from being brought up by a man and a woman. Please don’t pretend two dads is the new normal”

He added: “What I also find slightly disconcerting is that this story was reported virtually everywhere without so much as a raised eyebrow, as if it would be impolite even to ask any questions about the parentage. For instance, is Daley or his husband the father? Was it Bill, or was it Ben? Or neither of them? More pertinently, never mind Who’s The Daddy? Who’s The Mummy?”

Among the companies that have taken action after being called out for advertising with the Daily Mail on Twitter: Natwest, Centre Parcs, Southbank Centre, and EA (Electronic Arts).



You Might Also Like