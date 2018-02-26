Felix Jaehn, the DJ/Producer Behind OMI’s Hit ‘Cheerleader’ Remix, Comes Out as Bisexual

German DJ/producer Felix Jaehn has come out as bisexual. Dance music lovers will know his most famous track, a remix of OMI’s 2015 hit “Cheerleader”. The track hit the top of the charts in 14 countries.

Jaehn came out as bi in a profile in the German national weekly newspaper Die Zeit. Jaehn said that he dreams of finding the person he wants to share his life with, whether it be a woman or a man.

