Transgender Wrestler Mack Beggs Booed After Winning Texas Girls Title

Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs was booed and cheered after winning the Texas girls’ Class 6A 110-pound (49kg) division on Saturday.

End of Mack Beggs title match was chaos. Had huge lead, nearly got pinned, then came the crescendo of cheers/boos. pic.twitter.com/FrLixVsTAj — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 24, 2018

Beggs defeated Chelsea Sanchez of Katy Morton Ranch High School. He defeated Sanchez last year for the title as well.

The Star-Telegram reports:

When he won that title roughly a year ago, his victory was greeted with a smattering of boos, but those were quickly drowned out by cheers. Ones which grew louder when Trinity coach Travis Clark put the gold medal around Beggs’ neck.

A few years ago, Beggs began his transition from female to male. To help with the process,Beggs underwent low-level shots of testosterone. According to the UIL, since the testosterone comes from a physician, it is not considered a banned substance.

Beggs has previously stated he’d prefer to compete in the boys division, but UIL rules mandate participants must compete against the gender that appears on their birth certificate.

In April, a Texas judge dismissed a lawsuit that aimed to ban Beggs from competing in the University Interscholastic League (UIL).