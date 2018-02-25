Towleroad

Transgender Wrestler Mack Beggs Booed After Winning Texas Girls Title

by Andy Towle
February 25, 2018 | 11:13am

Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs was booed and cheered after winning the Texas girls’ Class 6A 110-pound (49kg) division on Saturday.

 

Beggs defeated Chelsea Sanchez of Katy Morton Ranch High School. He defeated Sanchez last year for the title as well.

RELATED: Woke AF Sportscaster Dale Hansen Rips Phobes Over Transgender Wrestler Mack Beggs: WATCH

The Star-Telegram reports:

When he won that title roughly a year ago, his victory was greeted with a smattering of boos, but those were quickly drowned out by cheers. Ones which grew louder when Trinity coach Travis Clark put the gold medal around Beggs’ neck.

A few years ago, Beggs began his transition from female to male. To help with the process,Beggs underwent low-level shots of testosterone. According to the UIL, since the testosterone comes from a physician, it is not considered a banned substance.

Beggs has previously stated he’d prefer to compete in the boys division, but UIL rules mandate participants must compete against the gender that appears on their birth certificate.

In April, a Texas judge dismissed a lawsuit that aimed to ban Beggs from competing in the University Interscholastic League (UIL).



