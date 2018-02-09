Discovery of New Remains Pushes Toronto Serial Killer’s Victim Count to Possibly 10

Anderson Cooper Mocks Omarosa on ‘Big Brother’: ‘If I Whisper Into the Microphone, Nobody Can Hear Me’ – WATCH

Toronto police say they have found the remains of six people in landscaping planters at a home where serial killer Bruce McArthur worked, the National Post reports:

Homicide Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said police have identified at least one set of skeletal remains as belonging to Andrew Kinsman, one of five men Bruce McArthur is accused of murdering, but said investigators are still working to determine who the other alleged victims are. That could bring the number of victims to at least six or as many as 10.

“I do anticipate more charges. I don’t have a timetable for that, I don’t have a number for that, but I would expect more charges will eventually be laid,” Idsinga said outside the home on Mallory Crescent in the city’s Leaside neighbourhood.

McArthur has been charged in the deaths of five men. Investigators have been combing through the properties of McArthur’s clients for the gruesome evidence of his crimes.