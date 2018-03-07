Here’s ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Reimagined as an ’80s Teen Rom-Com: WATCH

What if Call Me By Your Name was directed by John Hughes in 1983, set to a synth-pop soundtrack, and produced by Tri Star Pictures?

Wrote Malcolm Edits, who imagined just that in a recrafted trailer: “Call Me By Your Name was probably my favorite movie this year, and as a gay guy, I kept thinking about how much I wish we’d had a movie like it when I was growing up. But then I realized that it’s probably better that it wasn’t made back then.”