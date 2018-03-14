Voters in Fort Lauderdale Elect City’s First Openly Gay Mayor, Dean Trantalis

Battle of the Gays: Sean Hayes and Ellen Completely Lose It Arguing Over Their Iconic TV Shows – WATCH

Fort Lauderdale has elected openly gay city commissioner Dean Trantalis as its next mayor. Trantalis defeated Bruce Roberts, a former police chief and the current vice mayor, with 64 percent of the vote.

Local 10 notes:

A decade ago, then-Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jim Naugle made headlines after he said the city needed to buy single-occupancy public toilets on the beach to “reduce homosexual sex in bathrooms.” He also opposed a plan to put a collection of gay and lesbian literature in a public library. It was ultimately approved.

Naugle’s comments drew the ire of gay residents, including Trantalis, who became the city’s first openly gay elected official in 2003. Trantalis decided not to seek re-election in 2006, but he was an outspoken opponent of Naugle’s anti-gay message.